"Always an hounour"- Jerome Opoku reacts after impressive display in Ghana friendlies

Istanbul Basaksehir defender, Jerome Opoku, has reacted after featuring in Ghana's international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

The lanky forward started the game against the Super Eagles but was sent off on the hour mark despite an impressive display.

Opoku scored his debut Ghana goal in the 2-2 draw against Uganda, lasting the entre duration of the game in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The England-born centre-back was one of the best players from the two friendlies in the international break, making a claim for himself ahead of June's World Cup qualifiers.

"It's always an hounour," an excited Opoku wrote on social media after the two matches.

The former Fulham youngster will return to Turkey to rejoin his Istanbul Basaksehir teammates for the rest of the season.

Opoku is currently on loan at the Super Lig outfit from Portuguese club Arouca FC. The Istanbul-based club have the option of making the deal a permanent one at the end of the season.