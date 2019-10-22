Amanda Clinton freezes over Division One Club's reduction question

Ghana FA presidential aspirant Amanda Clinton was left in the cooler after she froze over a question regarding her plans for a true and proper National Division One when elected during Monday's first-ever presidential debate.

The UK-trained lawyer looked lost without a trace after she was asked on how she will ensure the various zonal division leagues will metamorphose into a national Division One League over a three-year period.

She appeared to have heard the zonal league for the first time and froze over the question momentarily before being rescued by fellow competitor Fred Pappoe.

It's been a spectacular poor performance from the only female candidate in the race, who seemed unprepared and grappled to answer most of the questions asked.

Clinton has been mocked largely on social media after her poor-show and demonstrates he lacks the basic understanding of the problems confronting the association she intends to lead.

For many watchers, its a debate she would love to quickly forget with the jury on her performance well highlighted.

The former lawyer of the Ghana Football Association was the weakest candidate on the night and will have re-double her effort to woo delegates over ahead of Friday's polls.