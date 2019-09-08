Ambitious second tier side Accra Lions shock Liberty Professionals in friendly

Ghanaian second tier club Accra Lions stunned proved their mettle when they stunned top-flight club Liberty Professionals 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday.

A late strike by midfielder Collin Opare settled the tie played as the two sides prepared for the likely start of the season.

The victory is the latest of the matches played by Accra Lions who are not resting despite the uncertainty concerning the start of domestic football in Ghana

But it was the East Legon-club that captured the imagination of the supporters as they style of played impressed helped them to completely dominate Liberty.

Packed with several young players and managed by a French coach Bruno Ferry their quick passing and technique on the ball proved very difficult for the home side to contain.

Liberty who have experience at the highest level on some occasions showed their worth with their strength and power with their direct approach at the start of the game.

The defensive men of Lions despite being young contained their opponents until Opare's goal broke the deadlock.

Accra Lions last week held Accra Great Olympics to a goalless draw in their friendly match meant to ship the side into shape.

Their style of play has attracted strong interest from clubs abroad with several teams in Europe expressing interest in their players because of their impressive scouting network.