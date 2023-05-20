Ameenu Shardow advises GFA presidential hopefuls to concede defeat against Kurt Okraku

Ahead of the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections, Ameenu Shardow, the Black Stars' team manager has advised presidential hopefuls to give up and support Kurt Okraku to secure another term in office as the President of the association.

Given his success in his first term, he is certain that the GFA president will be re-elected for a second term to lead the country's football issues.

In an interview with Accra-based Angel TV, Ameenu Shardow encouraged all GFA Presidential candidates to surrender defeat and enable Kurt Okraku to run unchallenged.

“I have started talking to some of the potential candidates for the GFA Presidency elections to just concede defeat and allow Kurt Okraku to go unopposed,” Ameenu Shardow said.

Later this year, the country's football community will convene in Congress for elections as Okraku's first term comes to an end

Kurt Okraku, the incumbent, is set to face competition from some of the country's finest football administrators.