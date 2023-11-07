Ameenu Shardow reveals motivation behind Dreams FC win over Kotoko

Administrative manager of Dream FC, Ameenu Shardow has disclosed that their position on the league standings made their match against Kotoko a must-win.

The Still Believe found themselves in the drop zone of the standings ahead of their matchday 9 clash with Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, November 5 2023 which ended in famous 1-0 victory for the Dawu-based outfit.

Shardow has asserted that there was the need for the team to get themselves out of the danger zone since it did not reflect their quality.

He told Kessben TV: “Our position on the league standings was bad. It didn’t reflect the quality of our team. It was important to show our quality and get the necessary results, and we played good football. We have to build upon this win and forge ahead.”

The win moved Dreams to 10th position on the standings with 11 points and they are at home to Great Olympics for their next match.

By Suleman Asante