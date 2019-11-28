American side First State FC appoint Ghanaian Abdul Faisal Chibsah as head coach

The First State FC Midnight Riders have appointed Abdul Faisal Chibsah as head coach of their soccer team for the 2020 season, team President and General Manager Dave Holloway announced on Monday.

The Ghanaian trainer showed his excitement to hold such a position in the club.

“I am honored and humbled but mostly just excited to work with FSFC,” Chibsah said.

“It is an opportunity to guide our players to improve on their personal development and also contribute to the club’s social responsibilities to the community.”

Chibsah brings a wealth of experience from his current role as Assistant Coach for the University of Delaware’s Men’s Soccer team.

Prior to that, Faisal served as an assistant coach at Wilmington University and Goldey-Beacom College, while also spending time with the Kirkwood Soccer Club, where he served as the Director of the Youth Development Program.

A native of Accra, Ghana, Faisal played for the Blue Hens from 2008-10 before receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in computer information systems from the University of Delaware in 2011.

First State FC have joined the National Premier Soccer League as a 2020 expansion team.

The National Premier Soccer League is an American soccer league commonly recognized as being a fourth-tier league.