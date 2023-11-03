Ampem Darkoa arrive in Ivory Coast for CAF Women's Champions League

Ghana's sole representative at the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League, Ampem Darkoa, have safely arrived in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, ahead of the commencement of the competition.

The delegation, led by Team owner and paramount Chief of Techiman, Nana Fosu Gyeabour, landed at the Game Villa in San Pedro on Friday afternoon to begin their camp and training sessions in preparation for the tournament, which is set to kick off on Sunday, November 5.

Head coach of the team, coach Nana Adarkwa, has expressed their readiness to compete and ultimately clinch the championship.

He stated, "We are here in Ivory Coast to compete and win. We are Ghana and West Africa champions, and it's time to dominate Africa too."

Coach Adarkwa also mentioned the positive reception they have received in Ivory Coast and their eagerness to compete with a positive spirit.

Ampem Darkoa will commence their campaign in the tournament with their first match against AsFar club from Morocco on Monday, November 6, at Stade de San Pedro.

The team aims to represent Ghana and the West African region successfully in the CAF Women's Champions League.

By Abigail Sena Sosu, Ivory Coast