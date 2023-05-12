Ampem Darkoa clinch second straight Women's Premier League title with win over Hasaacas Ladies

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have successfully defended their Ghana Women’s League title by beating their archrivals Hasaacas Ladies 5-4 on penalties in the final at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday evening.

Both teams had finished top of the tables in the Northern and Southern zones respectively, ensuring a fifth straight final meeting.

The game started slowly, with no goals scored in the first half. Hasaacas Ladies took control of the game in the second half, launching effective attacks on their opponents until they finally broke the deadlock through Doris Boaduwaa, who latched onto a great delivery from a corner kick on the hour mark.

Hasaacas Ladies maintained their lead until seven minutes before the end of the game when Ampem Darkoa's Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah took advantage of a mistake from Hasaacas Ladies captain Linda Eshun and fired past goalkeeper Grace Banwa to equalize, thereby sending the game into extra time.

Despite the additional 30 minutes, neither team managed to find the back of the net, resulting in a penalty shootout. Serwaa Amponsah proved to be the hero for Ampem Darkoa, scoring a crucial penalty after Success Ameyaa missed Hasaacas Ladies' third kick. That proved to be the decisive moment, as Ampem Darkoa emerged champions for the second consecutive season.