Ampem Darkoa coach Nana Joe Adarkwa dropped from CAF Women's Coach of the Year shortlist

Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Joe Adarkwa has been dropped from the final shortlist for the Women's Coach of the Year award.

Despite leading the Ghanaian champions to fourth place at the just-ended CAF Women's Champions League, Nana Adarkwa could not make the five-person shortlist.

National team coaches Desiree Ellis of South Africa and Randy Waldrum of Nigeria made the list alongside Morocco's Pedro Reynolds.

The other coaches on the list are Mamelodi Sundown's Jerry Tshabalala and Sporting Club Casablanca's Medihel Qaichouri.

Meanwhile, Ampem Darkoa Ladies made the final shortlist for the team of the year alongside Mamelodi Sundowns, AS FAR and SC Casablanca of Morocco and Tanzania's JKT Queens.

Wing-back Comfort Yeboah is in the running for the Young Player of the Year award, while the Black Queens failed to make the national team of the Year shortlist.