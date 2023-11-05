Ampem Darkoa coach sets sights on winning 2023 Women's Champions League in Ivory Coast

Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Joe Nana Adarkwa exudes confidence and determination as he sets his sights on winning the CAF Women's Champions League in their debut appearance.

Adarkwa, who previously guided Ampem Darkoa to domestic double victory and triumph in the WAFU B tournament, is eager to etch their name in history in Ivory Coast. Ampem Darkoa Ladies will kick off their campaign in Group B against Moroccan side AS FAR on Monday.

Speaking at the CAF mandatory pre-match press conference, the outspoken manager emphasised his team's thorough preparations for the tournament and their unwavering goal of clinching the coveted trophy. Adarkwa stated, "We have prepared very well for this tournament. My team is here for the trophy, and that is the most important thing."

He acknowledged the high level of competition, saying, "All the teams here are champions from their respective countries, and so is Ampem Darkoa, so we are here to rub shoulders with them and compete very well."

When asked about the readiness of his players, Adarkwa, who also serves as Ghana's Black Princesses' assistant Manager, expressed his confidence in the team, highlighting their motivation and dedication to training. He stated, "The players are well motivated, psyched, and responding very well to training, the reason for my enormous confidence."

Ampem Darkoa's quest for glory in the Women's Champions League promises to be an exciting journey, and their ambitious head coach is leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of success. After their first match against AS FAR, they will take on Malian side AS Mande on November 9, before wrapping up their group stage campaign against Equatorial Guinea's Huracanes on November 9.

By Abigail Sena Sosu |San Pedro, Ivory Coast