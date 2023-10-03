Ampem Darkoa Ladies captain Mavis Owusu joins Saudi side Al Hilal

Ampem Darkoa Ladies defender, Mavis Owusu has joined the female team of Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal FC.

The Black Queens player signed for Al Hilal after a successful campaign with Ampem Darkoa Ladies, where she led them to league and FA Cup glory.

The versatile defender joins compatriots Cynthia Konlan and former Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo at the Saudi club.

"I’m happy to announce my new journey at Al Hilal in Saudi league. I’m grateful to God and entire Ampem Darkoa Ladies managements and teammates," Owusu wrote on social media after completing her move.

The Saudi Women's League is attracting top players as part of the country's plans to develop the sport.