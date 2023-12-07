Ampem Darkoa Ladies defender Comfort Yeboah nominated for Young Player of the Year at 2023 CAF Awards

Ampem Darkoa Ladies' talented defender Comfort Yeboah has emerged as a prominent contender for the Young Player of the Year award in the Women's category at the upcoming 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

The buzz surrounding Yeboah's nomination is fueled by her outstanding contributions during the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League, where she made a lasting impression with a breathtaking goal for the Ghanaian champions.

Throughout the prestigious competition, Yeboah's on-field brilliance stood out, playing a pivotal role in Ampem Darkoa Ladies' triumphant campaign.

As the football community eagerly awaits the announcement on Monday, 11 December 2023, CAF has revealed the top three nominees for all categories, heightening the anticipation for a night of recognition and celebration.

The selection process involves votes from a distinguished panel, including members of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals from Member Associations, Head Coaches, Captains of Member Associations, and clubs engaged in the group stages of the Interclub competitions.

The Awards night, set to take place at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco, is poised to be a glamorous affair, commencing at 18:00 GMT.

Yeboah's nomination not only underscores her prowess but also shines a spotlight on the rising talent within women's football on the African continent.