Ampem Darkoa Ladies pay courtesy visit to President Akufo-Addo ahead of CAF Women’s Champions League

Ghana Women's Premier League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies, paid a courtesy visit to President Nana Akufo-Addo to seek his blessings and present their WAFU and domestic trophies ahead of the CAF Women’s Champions League tournament.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies achieved a remarkable double victory in Ghana and subsequently secured qualification for the Champions League by winning the WAFU championship. They will be competing in the tournament's group stage against formidable teams from Morocco, Mali, and Equatorial Guinea.

During their visit, President Akufo-Addo welcomed the team and pledged GHC500,000 to support their campaign. The team expressed their gratitude for his support and encouragement.

"We had the rare privilege of visiting the First Gentleman of the Land @NAkufoAddo yesterday. Our father shared in our successes, blessed our Champions League campaign with GHc 500,000, charged us to bring the trophy home. Thank you, Mr. President," they shared on social media.

The CAF Women’s Champions League is set to commence in November in Abidjan, offering Ampem Darkoa Ladies the opportunity to showcase their talent on the continental stage.