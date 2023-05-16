Ampem Darkoa Ladies to augment squad for CAF Women's Champions League qualification

Head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Nana Joe Adarkwa, has revealed that his side are aiming to beef up their squad in order to compete for a spot in the next CAF Women’s Champions League next season.

The Techiman-based side failed to qualify for the competition last season after failing to clinch the WAFU-Zone B title following their triumph in the Ghana Women's Premier League.

They have earned another opportunity after beating Hasaacas Ladies in the final to defend their title and are preparing to represent Ghana in Africa.

“Last year was our first time, and we have learned a lot from what happened over there with Bayelsa Queens,” he told Citi FM.

“Playing the final against Hasaacas Ladies, we now know that we have to beef up the squad, so we are working on certain players and I am confident we will get them.

"We will go with a good squad, so we can play and get to the tournament proper, that is, the CAF Women’s champions league.

“With this same crop of players, we can’t do anything over there, although we have quality amongst them, but we are going to add more to the squad.”