Ampem Darkoa makes final shortlist for CAF Women's Club of the Year award

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been shortlisted for the CAF Women's Club of the Year award following an impressive outing at the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions finished fourth at the tournament in their first appearance and will now compete with African champions Mamelodi Sundowns for the top award.

Also shortlisted are Moroccan clubs AS FAR and Sporting Club Casablanca and Tanzania's JTK Queens.

The winner of the club of the year will be announced at the awards ceremony to be held in Morocco next month.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies won the Women's Ghana Premier League and FA Cup last season and were also champions of WAFU Zone B.

Meanwhile, coach Nana Joe Adarkwa failed to make the final shortlist for the women's coach of the year.

The Black Queens were also dropped from the Women's Team of the Year shortlist.