Ampem Darkoa tactician Nana Adarkwa gives players full credit for defending league title

Head coach of Apem Darkoa Ladies, Joe Nana Adarkwa says his players deserve all the praise for successfully defending their Women's Premier League title.

Apem Darkoa beat Hasaacas Ladies 5-3 on penalties in a blistering encounter to win their second straight league title.

The score line was barren at half time but after recess, Hasaacas top scorer Doris Boaduwaa headed her side into the lead on 60 minutes.

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah restored parity for Apem Darkoa in the 84th minute as she fired past Grace Banwaa in post to push the game into extra time.

The winner had to be decided on penalties as both teams failed to net a winner after 120 minutes of play.

Success Ameyaa missed for Hasaacas and up stepped Ophelia Amponsah to score what was the winning spot kick.

An ecstatic Nana Adarkwa said after the victory: "We worked for the victory and now it has happened but coming into this game we thought the game is going to be tough and lo and behold you saw what happened here. But tactical play of our players, how we told them to do and coming into the game it happened on the field. So, they did well so all praises go to the players."

Apem Darkoa automatically secure a spot in the WAFU ZONE B competition.