Ampem Darkoa's brace heroine Comfort Yeboah surprised with PoTM award in AS FAR win

Published on: 08 November 2023
Comfort Yeboah has disclosed that she was surprised to win the Woman of the Match award in Ampem Darkoa Ladies' victory over AS FAR in their opening game at the CAF Women's Champions League. 

The youngster scored a brace to lead her team to a comeback win against the reigning African champions.

Her performance saw her win the best player of the game award.

"I spoke to myself and challenged myself to do my very best for the team, and I am very happy I was able to score the equaliser for the team," she said.

"My head coach always taught me how to position myself when the team is on the attack during a corner kick, and I did just that, resulting in the goal. I was very happy with myself.

"I was very surprised when, after the game, I was named the Most Valuable Player but I am equally happy."

Ampem Darkoa will face AS Monday on Friday in the second group game in San Pedro.

