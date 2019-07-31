GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Anderlecht sporting director insists Francis Amuzu 'has bright future' at Anderlecht

Published on: 31 July 2019
ANDERLECHT, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 9 : Francis Amuzu midfielder of Anderlecht scores and celebrates pictured during The Jupiler match between RSC Anderlecht and Charleroi in Brussels, Belgium December 09, 2018 in Anderlecht, Belgium, 9/12/2018 ( Photo by Jimmy Bolcina / Photonewsvia Getty Images)

Anderlecht sporting director Michael Verschueren has lauded the qualities Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu after the youngster signed a contract extension.

Amuzu, 19, has penned a deal which will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2022.

This ends speculations about his future after being linked with English Premier League sides Southampton and Brighton.

The Belgium youth international came through the club's academy set-up and has now become a first team regular.

''With Francis we have a top talent in our ranks. We are therefore very happy that he has extended his contract. There is a bright future for him at RSC Anderlecht," Verschueren said after both parties reached a deal.

Amuzu made his debut in 2017 in the first team for RSC Anderlecht.

He has scored two goals and 3 assists in 47 games since his promotion to the senior side.

