Andre Ayew's leadership qualities lauded by Swansea City boss

Swansea manager Steve Cooper has praised the influence of attacker Andre Ayew on and off the pitch after confirming the Ghanaian as the club's new vice-captain.

According to Cooper, the Black Stars captain has the attributes to lead.

The decision to make Ayew Swans' new vice-captain was revealed on Friday ahead of the club's meeting with Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

He will serve as deputy to midfielder Matt Grimes, who was confirmed as Swans skipper in the summer.

“Andre is a senior figure and a very positive influence around the group,” said Cooper.

“We are very lucky, we have players like Wayne Routledge, Nathan Dyer, and Kyle Naughton too.

“We know there is a bit of a status to being captain or vice-captain, but we do have senior figures in the squad.

“Andre has got the attributes to lead, and he does it well through good and bad moments and long may that continue.

“It’s good for Matt as well to have players like Andre, Wayne, and Nathan around him.

“Matt has thrived in the role, there is no doubt about it. But I know he is open-minded enough to seek advice and I know those boys will give it to him in a constructive and helpful manner.

“Andre is a good role model and leader, I think there is a good culture here everyone helps each other but pushes each other. That’s a good thing."

Ayew has been in great form this season, scoring five goals in all competitions.