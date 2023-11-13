Andre Ayew's return to France: The ambition and vision behind His move to Le Havre

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has shed light on his recent decision to join Le Havre over other potential clubs.

The talented footballer recently completed his move to the French side and was officially introduced to the fans just before their 0-0 draw against Monaco.

Ayew's journey to Le Havre came after a short stint with Premier League club Nottingham Forest, as he became a free agent following the expiration of his contract at the end of the previous season. While discussing his choice to join Le Havre, he emphasised his strong desire to return to France as a pivotal factor.

He elaborated that both on and off the field, he had a deep yearning to come back to France, and the opportunities presented in the country were a significant draw for him. Ayew considered several factors, including the club's vision and the coaching staff, in making his decision.

"On the field and off, there was one thing I knew, that is, I still wanted to return to France, and that's the reality. With the opportunities ahead in France, if it wasn't OM [Olympique de Marseille], I wasn't going to look at many places. Here, there is the project, the coach, the ambition, Mathieu Bodmer, and the staff, I'm pushed to make this decision. I analyzed their matches, and when I see the atmosphere, I tell myself that I made the right choice. I can't wait," he stated.

Andre Ayew's arrival at Le Havre is highly anticipated, as he brings a wealth of experience gained during his time in England with Swansea and West Ham, a brief stint with Fernabache, and notable success in the Qatari league at Al Sadd.

His signing also gives Ghanaians high hopes of restoring his form as Ghana prepares for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.