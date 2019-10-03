Andre's goal has been coming- Swansea City manager Steve Cooper

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has praised Ghana captain Andre Ayew after scoring his first goal in the English championship in the win over Charlton Athletic on Wednesday night.

Ayew scored the winner in the Swans 2-1 win over Charlton as they return to top of the Championship table.

Cooper says Andre Ayew's goals has been coming following some outstanding performances for the club this season.

“Andre is playing well, I have to say,” said Cooper after the game. “I thought he was good against Reading and I know he was disappointed not to score with the chance he had, and the one the week before at Bristol City.

“I just told him, ‘they are coming mate, you just need the first one’.

“So, with him scoring tonight, hopefully he will not think about that and move forward.

“I thought all the forward players were good. Borja works so hard for the goals he scores, Yan Dhanda took his opportunity and Bersant Celina – like Andre – was a real threat all night.

“I was really pleased with us at the top of the pitch, we looked dangerous. Andre was a really good example of that.”