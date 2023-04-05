GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Andy Kumi among Kotoku Royals trio nominated for GPL Nasco Player of the Month award

Published on: 05 April 2023
Kotoku Royals striker Andy Kumi, along with teammates Richard Dzikoe and Collins Kofi Kudjoe, have been nominated for the NASCO player of the month award in the Ghana Premier League.

Kumi has been in fine form, scoring 4 goals in 6 matches throughout March, while Dzikoe has scored 3 goals in the same number of games.

Kudjoe also scored 3 goals in March. The other nominees for the award are Tamale City's Samson Eduku and Accra Lions' Dominic Amponsah, who have scored 3 and 4 goals respectively.

Kumi has been outstanding since joining Kotoku Royals from Bechem United in the second half of the season, scoring a total of 9 goals and providing 2 assists, which has made him a joint second top scorer in the league.

The former Kotoko striker has also picked up one man of the match award.

