Annor Walker unhappy after Great Olympics draw twice on the spin

Great Olympics tactician, Annor Walker has revealed that he is not a happy man after his side’s last two games ended in a goalless draw.

The Dade Boys have moved their home games to the Baba Yara Stadium as the Accra Sports is unavailable but Walker's team is yet to win at their new home grounds.

Olympics had to share the spoils with their city rivals, Hearts of Oak in the Ga Mashie derby in Kumasi on Friday evening after they played out a goalless draw. Their match against Kotoko last Sunday also failed to produce any goals.

A visibly dispirited Walker told StarTimes after the Hearts draw: “I will say I’m not happy with the second draw that I’ve had this afternoon or this evening. Seriously, I’m really disappointed as a coach for my boys.”

Annor Walker and his charges are without a win in their last six matches and will aim for a return to winning ways when they travel to Real Tamale United for their next game.

By Suleman Asante