Anthony Annan joins Finnish side FC Inter Turku

Former Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan has joined Finnish top flight side Inter Turku for the 2019/20 season.

The 33-year old joins the club on a year deal after leaving Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem.

Annan was unveiled on Friday together with British Conor Ruane.

“FC Inter has entered into two-player contracts for the rest of the season. On the left, 25-year-old British player Connor Ruane and midfielder 33-year-old Ghanaian Anthony Annan bring in the confirmation,” Inter Turku posted on their website fcinter.fi.

The former Hearts of Oak forward previously played for HJK Helsinki in Finland before moving to Israel.

His experience will be key for Inter’s season.