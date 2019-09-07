Anthony Baffoe hails Eto’o after legendary attacker retires from football

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 07 September 2019

Former Ghana International and CAF Deputy Secretary General Anthony Baffoe has paid tribute to ex-Barcelona and Inter Milan legend Samuel Eto’o who hanged his boots on Saturday. 

The four-time African best player announced his retirement on Instagram with a post “The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love."

After his announcement messages have been pouring out from the  footballing world as they sent him heart warming messages after his incredible 22-year career where he won the Champions League  , La Liga, Serie A, FIFA Club World Cup and many others.

Anthony Baffoe in a post wrote: “ setoo9 I take a bow 🙇 for your wonderful career-world class player -welcome to life after football Mr Samuel Eto’o Fils🙏🏿✊🏿

Eto’o had an incredible 22-year career where he played for some top teams in Europe such as Barcelona and Inter Milan.

He won a lot of laurels in his incredible journey

