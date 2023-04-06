Antoine Semenyo looks up to Asamoah Gyan and dreams to be like him

Ghana and Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed his love for former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan indicating that he looks up to him.

Gyan who last played for the Black Stars in 2019 scored a record 51 goals in 109 appearances for the team while leading them to several semi-finals and a couple of finals in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He also led Ghana to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2010, scoring three crucial goals including a super finish in the round of 16 against the United States of America in South Africa.

Since the omission of the former Sunderland striker, Ghana have struggled to get a prominent striker to fill his boots.

Semenyo however, believes he could improve and play like Gyan one day.

“I used to watch him when he came to AFCON competitions and the World Cup. He was such a big player and I dream to be exactly like him” Semenyo told GhanaWeb.

The former Bristol City forward snatched a late victory for the Black Stars as he climbed off the bench to net a scrappy goal against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Semenyo is however, still struggling to get back on the scoresheet for Bournemouth in the English Premier League.