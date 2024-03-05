Antoine Semenyo opens up about disappointment of being rejected by Crystal Palace

Black Stars attacker Antoine Semenyo has spoken out about his disappointment after being rejected by Crystal Palace's youth academy.

Despite having a successful career at Bournemouth, Semenyo still remembers the pain of being turned away by the London club.

Semenyo had a youth trial with Palace but was ultimately deemed not good enough to join the club's academy.

This rejection was particularly difficult for the young player, who had high hopes of making it with the Eagles.

"I went to quite a few clubs and was told the same thing, that I wasn’t good enough," Semenyo said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"It’s tough as a kid hearing that."

The rejection by Palace was especially hurtful for Semenyo, who had extended his trial period and truly believed he would be signed.

When he didn't receive the news he had hoped for, he became disheartened and even considered giving up on football altogether.

"I remember getting into the car crying and saying to my dad; â€˜Why does this keep happening?’," Semenyo recalled.

"I stopped playing football for a year after that."

Fortunately, Semenyo eventually found his footing again and joined Bristol City's academy.

From there, he worked his way up to the first team and eventually earned a transfer to Bournemouth.

Today, he has become an integral part of the Cherries' lineup, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 35 games across all competitions.

Despite his success, Semenyo still looks back on his time at Palace with a mix of sadness and determination.

He knows that he could have easily given up on his dreams, but instead chose to persevere and prove his doubters wrong.