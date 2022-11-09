Antoine Semenyo: Scottish giants Rangers show interest in Ghana striker

Rangers are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo, who is wanted by a number of clubs, including the Scottish giants' main rivals Celtic.

Celtic have been in contact with the player for over a year, but they are now set to compete with Rangers for his signature, as Bristol City have stated that they would sell if the right offer came their way.

Rangers are said to be willing to pay £5 million to Bristol City for Semenyo's services in January 2023.

Semenyo's contract will expire at the end of the current season, and Bristol have made plans to sell him in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

This season, Semenyo has four goals in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Semenyo is said to be part of Ghana's final squad heading to the World Cup in Qatar.