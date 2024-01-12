Antoine Semenyo urges patience and promises success ahead of Ghana's AFCON opener

Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo has delivered a message of optimism and encouragement to the nation as Ghana prepares for its opening match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Cape Verde.

The anticipation is building ahead of the Sunday evening clash at 8:00 pm, with Semenyo's words carrying the weight of not just a match but the collective aspirations of a nation hungry for Afcon glory.

Ghana's last AFCON campaign in Cameroon fell short of expectations, leaving fans disheartened. Now, as the 34th edition kicks off, there is a renewed hope that the Black Stars will rise to the occasion and break the more than 40-year Afcon trophy drought haunting the nation.

Semenyo, a key figure in the team's striking force, addressed the media, expressing confidence in the team's ability to deliver success. "Be patient, be ready for success and enjoyment, goals and celebration when we win," he conveyed in a message to the Ghana Football Association media.

The Black Stars have already completed two full training sessions in Ivory Coast as they fine-tune their preparations for the challenging Group B, which includes formidable opponents such as record winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.

The four-time champions last won the trophy in 1982 and are eager to end their drought.