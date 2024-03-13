Antoine Semenyo's brace leads Bournemouth's sensational comeback against Luton

Black Stars attacker Antoine Selorm Semenyo produced an excellent performance in AFC Bournemouth's sensational comeback victory over Luton Town on Wednesday.

Semenyo scored twice to inspire Bournemouth as they came from three goals down to prevail with 4-3 triumph at the Vitality Stadium.

Luton was 3-0 up at half-time after Tahith Chong opened the scoring in the 9th minute, followe by a goals from Ireland player Chiedozie Ogbene.

Former England Ross Barkley increased the advantage for the visitors just before the half-time break with an assist from Burkina Faso international Issa Kabore.

Bournemouth started their comeback with Dominic Solanke pulling one back immediately after the interval in the rescheduled Premier League fixture.

Ukrainian defender Ilya Zabarnyi reduced the deficit a few moments later before Semenyo levelled matters in the 64th minute.

Semenyo completed the terrific comeback to seal victory for the home side in the 83rd minute after receiving a pass from Turkish forward Enes Unal.

After the two goals on Wednesday, Semenyo takes his tally in the season to seven with one assist after 24 appearances for Bournemouth.