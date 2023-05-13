Apem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Adarkwa bags Coach of The Season award

Apem Darkoa Ladies tactician, Joe Nana Adarkwa has been named Coach of The Season for the 2022/23 Women's Premier League for his stellar performance.

Adarkwa masterminded his team's second straight league title after they edged Hasaacas Ladies 5-3 on penalties in a blistering final game at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, May 12 2023.

The match had to be settled by spot kicks as the score line remained 1-1 after Ophelia Amponsah's strike cancelled Doris Boaduwaa's lead for Hasaacas in regulation time to push the game into extra time.

Adarkwa guided his team to emerge champions of the Northern Zone after recording 9 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses at the end of the campaign which pit them against Southern Zone champions Hasaacas Ladies in the final.

Having been crowned champions means the Techiman based side automatically secure a spot in the WAFU ZONE B competition.

By Suleman Asante