Army Ladies stun Hasaacas Ladies to win WPL Super Cup title

Harriet Adjetey late winner secured Army Ladies the Women's Premier Super Cup title after defeating giants Hasaacas Ladies at the Kyebi Astro Turf.

Hasaacas Ladies were favourites heading into the game, but they were handed a reality check after just two minutes when when Latifa Mohammed broke the deadlock to give Army Ladies the lead.

Firdous Yakubu scored from the spot to level the scoreline before half-time.

Former Black Maidens star Abdulai Mukarama came close a few times but Army Lady were resilient as they held on to win the title.

Meanwhile, Berry Ladies defeated Faith Ladies 1-0 to secure the bronze medal at the end of the tournament.

Adama Alhassan of Army Ladies was named Player of the Tournament while Faith Ladies' Latifa Musah emerged as the Discovery of the tournament .

Mukarama Abdulai ended the tournament as the top scorer with three goals with Diana Maaweremou of Hasaacas Ladies winning the best goalkeeper award.