GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Army Ladies stun Hasaacas Ladies to win WPL Super Cup title

Published on: 09 October 2023
Army Ladies stun Hasaacas Ladies to win WPL Super Cup title

Harriet Adjetey late winner secured Army Ladies the Women's Premier Super Cup title after defeating giants Hasaacas Ladies at the Kyebi Astro Turf. 

Hasaacas Ladies were favourites heading into the game, but they were handed a reality check after just two minutes when when Latifa Mohammed broke the deadlock to give Army Ladies the lead.

Firdous Yakubu scored from the spot to level the scoreline before half-time.

Former Black Maidens star Abdulai Mukarama came close a few times but Army Lady were resilient as they held on to win the title.

Meanwhile, Berry Ladies defeated Faith Ladies 1-0 to secure the bronze medal at the end of the tournament.

Adama Alhassan of Army Ladies was named Player of the Tournament while Faith Ladies' Latifa Musah emerged as the Discovery of the tournament .

Mukarama Abdulai ended the tournament as the top scorer with three goals with Diana Maaweremou of Hasaacas Ladies winning the best goalkeeper award.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more