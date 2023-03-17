Arsenal legend Emmanuel Adebayor arrives at late winger Christian Atsu's funeral

Former Togo international, Emmanuel Adebayor arrived in Accra on Friday for the final funeral service of late Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu.

The ex-Ghana player tragically died following a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Atsu's lifeless body was recovered 12 days later and immediately transported to Ghana for his burial.

Adebayor was close friends with the Ghanaian footballer, penning an emotional farewell as Atsu is laid to rest on March 17, 2023.

"This is a sad day for me, and for all those who knew Christian Atsu. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the widow, children, and the entire family of Christian. As someone who got to meet him, I remember him as a positive man, a true lover of life, a passionate giver, and simply a kind man. You will be greatly missed. Rest well brother," wrote Adebayor on Instagram.

Atus made 65 appearances for the senior national team, scoring nine goals for the Black Stars.