Arsenal manager Arteta commends Thomas Partey's impact in 2-2 draw against Bayern

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded the impact of midfielder Thomas Partey in their hard-fought 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich.

In a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, Arteta's strategic substitutions played a pivotal role in reshaping the game's dynamics after initially falling behind to Bayern.

Despite Bukayo Saka giving Arsenal an early lead, goals from Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane had the Gunners trailing.

However, Arteta's tactical prowess came to the forefront as substitutes Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus, along with the introduction of Thomas Partey, turned the tide in Arsenal's favor. Trossard's late equaliser salvaged a crucial draw for the North London side, showcasing Arteta's keen decision-making abilities.

In a post-match press conference, Arteta expressed his satisfaction with the contributions of his substitutes, emphasizing the significance of Partey's presence in stabilizing the team during a chaotic phase of the game.

"When you bring two or three players like we have done, with Alex (Zinchenko) straight away at halftime to change a few things, and then with Leo (Trossard) and Gabby (Jesus), then Thomas (Partey) when it needs, because the game became a bit chaotic, and it was a big danger to lose it. I think they all had a big impact tonight," Arteta stated, as reported by Arsenal media.

Partey's cameo appearance marked his first involvement in this season's Champions League campaign, coming on for Kai Havertz for the final 10 minutes. Despite being sidelined earlier due to injuries, the Ghanaian midfielder made a notable impact in the closing stages of the match.

With the tie finely poised, Arteta will be looking to capitalise on the momentum gained from this result as Arsenal prepares for the second leg at the Allianz Arena on April 17.