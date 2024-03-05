Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta urges Thomas Partey to build on game time after injury comeback

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is delighted with the return of Thomas Partey after four months on the sidelines due to injury.

The Ghana international made his first appearance since October after coming on in the second half of the 6-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Despite being a key member of the Arsenal team, Arteta insists Partey will have to earn his place in the starting team.

"Today obviously Thomas is available now to play a certain number of minutes. He needs to build that, because it was his first minutes after four months which is a long time. And then, like everybody, you need to have the right to earn the minutes," he said after the game.

Partey missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast due to the setback but his comeback is a huge boost for the title chasers with the league entering the business end.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been in devastating form since the turn of the year and remain unbeaten in 2024.