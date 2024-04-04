Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey stresses importance of playing regularly

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has highlighted the significance of consistent game time as a determining factor in his future with the club.

The Black Stars midfielder, who has endured injury setbacks sidelining him for over seven months, emphasised the crucial role his fitness and regular selection will play in shaping his tenure at Arsenal.

Partey's journey with the Gunners has been hindered by injury setbacks, limiting his involvement in the team's campaigns compared to the previous season. However, he recently made a promising return to the starting lineup, contributing to Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Luton Town on Wednesday night.

Speaking after the game, the 30-year-old expressed his commitment to Arsenal, stating, “This is where I choose to play, I'm really happy every time I'm on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I'm really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.”

With just 12 months left on his contract by the end of the season, speculation about Partey's potential departure from Arsenal continues to swirl. However, the midfielder remains optimistic about his future at the club, emphasising the importance of his availability until the end of the season.

“Well, I still have to the end of the season, I think. I have to do my best and try to perform at the highest level and I think the most important is to be available every time,” Partey commented on his future prospects.