Arsenal, PSG target Thomas Partey considering Atletico Madrid future

Ghana star Thomas Partey is reportedly considering his Atletico Madrid future with both Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in the running to sign him in January.

The 25-year-old only signed a fresh five-and-a-half-year contract with Atleti during the backend of the previous campaign with a view to cementing a regular role in the future.

However, since the current season started, he has managed just two league starts from the opening eight matches and this has seen him linked with a potential move elsewhere.

According to Marca, Partey is considering his future with Atleti beyond the winter transfer window with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal said to hold an interest in his signature.

Partey, who is comfortable playing in both central midfield and right-back, has scored 10 times in 106 appearances for Atleti since making the jump from the club's youth system.

He has also impressed for the Ghanaian national team with six goals from just 17 caps and during this period, he has been handed the opportunity to captain his country.