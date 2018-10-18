Arsenal target Ghana star Thomas Partey as replacement for Aaron Ramsey

Ghana star Thomas Partey has been targeted by Arsenal as a replacement for outgoing midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Partey could come in as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, whose contract at the Emirates runs out next June.

Ramsey, 27, is reportedly weighing up his next move and is open to joining one of Arsenal’s direct rivals.

Partey, who is comfortable playing in both central midfield and right-back, has scored 10 times in 106 appearances for Atleti since making the jump from the club's youth system.

He has also impressed for the Ghanaian national team with six goals from just 17 caps and during this period, he has been handed the opportunity to captain his country.