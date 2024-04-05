Arteta affirms Thomas Partey's importance amid transfer speculations

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has emphasised the significance of midfielder Thomas Partey to the team, amidst transfer speculations surrounding the player.

Despite ongoing rumors linking Partey away from the club, Arteta reaffirmed his confidence in the Ghanaian midfielder, highlighting his pivotal role in Arsenal's squad.

Speaking after Partey's return to the starting lineup against Luton Town, Arteta expressed satisfaction with the player's commitment to Arsenal. Partey himself reiterated his contentment with the club, affirming his desire to continue playing for Arsenal.

Arteta emphasised the importance of having Partey fully focused on the team's objectives, especially as Arsenal aims to compete for major honours.

"He’d better have his head here, because we are playing for big things. That’s what we expect. We need him. He’s a top player and important for us, you could see the other day on the pitch the impact that he can have for us," Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's clash with Brighton this weekend."

"He's our player, he's got one more year's contract and I'm really happy with him," he added.

Despite facing uncertainties regarding his contract situation, Partey's dedication to performing at his best and remaining available for selection was acknowledged by both Arteta and the player himself.