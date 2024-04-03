Asamoah Gyan advises against criticising Thomas Partey amidst injury setbacks

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has cautioned against criticising Thomas Partey's performance amidst the challenges the Arsenal midfielder faces in regaining full fitness due to a series of injury setbacks.

Partey, a crucial player for both Arsenal and the Black Stars, has faced a season marred by injuries, resulting in a limited number of appearances for the Gunners, totaling fewer than 10 matches.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Gyan conveyed sympathy for Partey, recognising the unfortunate circumstances that have impeded the midfielder's progress this season.

"It's regrettable that we're without a player of Thomas Partey's calibre," remarked Gyan. "He possesses extraordinary talent, but injuries have hindered him this year. It's not his fault."

"Even upon his return, it will take time for him to reach his peak performance," Gyan explained. "Criticizing a player returning from injury is sometimes unfair."

Partey's absence was notably felt during the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where Ghana sorely missed his presence on the field.

Despite making a brief cameo appearance for Arsenal in their recent clash with Manchester City, Partey's return to full form remains a work in progress, with Gyan highlighting the necessity for patience and understanding.

With the Premier League season still in progress and Arsenal eyeing silverware, Gyan sees this as an opportunity for Partey to demonstrate his capabilities and reaffirm his value for both club and country.