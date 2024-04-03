Asamoah Gyan believes Black Stars misses 'generational talent' Thomas Partey

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, insists the Black Stars have missed Arsenal star Thomas Partey.

Partey has battled injuries this season, missing majority of the campaign and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder just recovered from an injury that kept him out since October last year and had to be excused from the friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria.

Gyan describes Partey as a generational talent and when he is fit, he is one of the best in the world.

“It’s unfortunate that we miss a player like Thomas Partey. He is a generational talent. This year the injuries have slowed him down a little. You can’t blame him for that," he told Asempa FM

The country's all-time top scorer believes it will take time for Partey to be back to his best as he warns Ghanaians against excessive criticism of the player.

“Even when he comes back it’ll take time for him to get back to his normal level. Sometimes when people criticize a player coming back from injury it’s unfair,” he added.