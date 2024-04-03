Asamoah Gyan calls for patience and support for Ghana coach Otto Addo

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan advocates for patience and support for Otto Addo in his second stint as Ghana coach.

Otto Addo, returning for a second tenure, is not a stranger to the role, but Gyan stresses the importance of allowing him time to adjust.

"It’s a different atmosphere and different players. Although he has worked with some of the players, I think it’s still a process," he shared with Asempa FM.

"He also came with a new staff so it’s a different era. Let’s see what he also has for us. We will support him through his rebuilding to see where he can take us. Ghanaians will be the ones to judge what he has done so I think we should give him time to rebuild his team."

Otto Addo encountered mixed results in his initial matches against Nigeria and Uganda after his reappointment in March.

However, with a 34-month contract and an option for an additional 24 months, it's evident that the Ghana Football Association envisions a long-term project under his leadership.

The Black Stars' recent performances have not met their usual standards, with consecutive exits at the group stage in Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.