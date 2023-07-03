Asamoah Gyan calls for players to fully commit to Ghana cause after early U-23 AFCON exit 

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has called on players to show complete dedication and commitment to the national team following the Black Meteors' early exit from the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, expressed his disappointment at the team's performance in the tournament and urged the players to take their national team responsibilities seriously.

During this year's tournament, Tanko's team managed to secure only one victory, a nervy 3-2 win against Congo. However, they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Morocco and could only draw 1-1 against Guinea in their crucial must-win match.

Gyan took to Twitter to express his frustration and disappointment with some players' attitudes during the U-23 AFCON.

In a tweet, the former Ghana star suggested that certain players were more focused on seeking personal glory rather than working together for the betterment of the team.

"What I saw in this Black meteors team is some players think they are bigger than the whole team. Small hype and fame? SHM. Modern football is not about only what you do with the ball. It’s about what you do without the ball. I see players thinking the can play alone. It’s about time we wake up and defend when we lose the ball. SMH"

Ghana were tied on four points with Guinea but were knocked out due to an inferior goal difference.