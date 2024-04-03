Asamoah Gyan endorses John Paintsil's appointment as Black Stars assistant coach

Ghana's former captain, Asamoah Gyan, has thrown his support behind the appointment of John Paintsil as an assistant coach for the Black Stars.

Despite some opposition to Paintsil's appointment, Gyan believes his former teammate is well-deserving of the role.

In an interview on Asempa FM on Wednesday, Gyan emphasized Paintsil's sacrifices and contributions to the national team over the years.

He highlighted Paintsil's post-retirement experience, noting that he had served as an assistant coach in South Africa, accumulating valuable expertise in the field.

"John (Paintsil) sacrificed a lot for the national team, but people seem to forget. After retirement, he went to coach in South Africa as an assistant and gathered relevant experience."

Reflecting on their years together on the team, Gyan acknowledged Paintsil's commitment and dedication, stating that he had always shown passion for coaching even during his playing days.

Gyan, who captained the Ghanaian team for six years, emphasized that Paintsil's track record and dedication to coaching make him a suitable candidate for the assistant coach position.

"If you look at his life after retirement, all he he’s done is coach. So if I look at his records and what he has done, I can only support his appointment to the assistant’s role," Gyan added.

Overall, Gyan's endorsement adds weight to Paintsil's appointment, emphasizing his belief in Paintsil's capabilities and readiness for the role within the coaching staff of the Black Stars.