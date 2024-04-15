Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker  reveals past offers to run for Member of Parliament

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he received offers to vie for a Member of Parliament position in the past due to his influence and contribution to the nation

In an interview with Onua TV, Gyan acknowledged that there have been persistent calls for him to pursue a political career due to his influence and contributions to society.

However, he emphasised that his decision to enter politics is a personal one and not driven by external pressure.

"The whole Member of Parliament issue began a very long time ago, and people kept on pushing it for about a decade now. Even in my playing days, these offers were always brought up to the table. Now I’m not playing and I’m back home and if I want to do it, of course, I can do it," Gyan stated.

He reiterated his commitment to leveraging his experience and knowledge to advance sports in the country, as evidenced by his recent appointment to the New Patriotic Party's campaign manifesto sub-committee for Youth and Sports.

As the chairman of the Sports Sub-Committee of Dr. Bawumia’s manifesto committee, Gyan is expected to play a crucial role in formulating strategic sports policies for the NPP ahead of the December 7 elections.

In line with his dedication to sports development, Gyan has launched the All Regional Games, a multi-sport competition aimed at discovering and nurturing talents across the country. The upcoming regional tour, scheduled to commence on Tuesday, April 16, underscores Gyan's ongoing efforts to promote grassroots sports participation and excellence nationwide.