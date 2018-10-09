Asamoah Gyan expresses delight at fans turnout in Black Stars training in Kumasi

Captain Asamoah Gyan was happy to see many fans in attendance during the first training session of the Black Stars on Monday in Kumasi.

The returnee striker believes that number will boost the morale of the team in the build up to the Sierra Leone match on Thursday.

The Kayserispor target man is confident the Black Stars can bounce back to winning ways after losing 1-0 at Kenya last month.

''Today is our first training you could see a lot of fans here and I think we are happy for this training session,'' Gyan told the media at the Baba Yara Stadium.

''We just got back this afternoon so we just needed to do some shake up exercises but we didn't do much but most of the guys are playing outside so it won't affect our game.''