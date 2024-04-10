"Asamoah Gyan is a gift to sports"- GFA President Kurt Okraku praises Asamoah Gyan

Ghana FA President, Kurt Okraku, waxed lyrical about former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan at the launch of the All Reginal Games.

The All Regional Games which is se for November 2024, is an initiative of the former Ghana striker, which is set to bring athletes across the country to compete for laurels.

President Okraku shared his admiration for Gyan, describing the ex-Sunderland star as a gift to Ghanaians.

"The man who has brought us here (Asamoah Gyan) is a gift to sports in our dear country. Asamoah distinguished himself as one of our very best footballers. He chalked all the successes one can think about in football," he said at the press launch in Accra on Tuesday.

"He did not only chalk successes, he went beyond that to invest in other sporting disciplines including but not limited to football and boxing. I am speaking about what I know! What I do not know about I daresay, are even more," he added.

Kurt Okraku believes the All Regional Games will help Ghana unearth new talents in the various sporting disciplines.

"Today, he (Asamoah) has decided again to give back to the world. From humble beginnings we look forward beyond the happenings of today," he continued.

"Athletes and Sportsmen are being given the platform to showcase their talents: These sportsmen and athletes will grow from this platform to become the 'Tornados (Stephen Appiah) and the Baby Jets one day."