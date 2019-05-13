Asamoah Gyan named in Turkish Super League Team of the Week

Ghana and Kayerispor striker Asamoah Gyan has been named in the Turkish Super League Team of the Week.

The Black Stars captain came off the bench in the second half to help Kayerispor record a 2-1 win against Kasimpasa on Sunday.

Gyan scored a brace in the game to help his side secure the win after they were down by a goal for 70 minutes.

He scored in the 74th and 79th minutes respectively. The win was very vital for Kayerispor who are trying to escape relegation.

Gyan has scored three goals in 12 appearances for Kayerispor this season.

The All-time leading scorer for the Black Stars is gearing up for the Africa Cup of Nations with his stellar performances at club level.