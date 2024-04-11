Asamoah Gyan names his best Ghana XI of all time

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has named his best Black Stars eleven of all time.

The 38-year-old, who retired from football in 2023, played with several players in the Black Stars including Michael Essien and the legendary Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffuor.

In recent times, he also played alongside the likes of Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso, and the Ayew brothers.

Gyan spent 19 years with the Black Stars and was captain of the national team from 2012 to 2019.

In naming his best Ghana eleven of all-time, Gyan included some players he did not play with while omitting legends like Laryea Kingston and Anthony Yeboah.

"Richard Kingston, John Paintsil, Hans Adu Sarpei, John Mensah, and Sammy Kuffour. In the middle, Michael Essien, and Stephen Appiah. I will play Sulley Muntari on the left and on the right, I will take Yaw Preko and upfront it will be 'Maestro' Abedi Pele and myself," he told Angel TV.

"Let it be clear this is my eleven. My all-time eleven," he added.

Gyan also disclosed that his favourite teammate during his time at the Black Stars was Kwadwo Asamoah, insisting the ex-Juventus star cracks him up with jokes all the time.

"There were a lot of players I played with, but Kwadwo Asamoah was my favourite teammate. He became my roommate. He is shy but he is very humourous. He cracks jokes a lot," he added.