Asamoah Gyan reflects on 2010 World Cup penalty miss: 'I wish I could turn back time'

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has reiterated that the penalty miss during the 2010 World Cup still haunts him, expressing his willingness to retake the penalty if given the chance.

Speaking on Onua TV, Gyan visibly displayed his regrets, reflecting on the significant miss against Uruguay in the quarter-finals, a moment etched in football history.

Gyan had the opportunity to propel Ghana into the semi-finals, potentially making them the first African country to achieve such a milestone.

However, his failure to convert the penalty in the last minute of extra time led to Uruguay's victory in the subsequent penalty shootout, denying Ghana the chance to progress.

Addressing the incident, Gyan expressed his longing for a second chance, stating, "That penalty was meant to be. My leg was supposed to be in a certain position to kick the ball in a certain way but I didn’t get it well."

Reflecting on a similar penalty kick he successfully converted during the 2008 AFCON against Guinea, Gyan lamented the missed opportunity against Uruguay and expressed his desire to rectify it.

"I wish the clock of time could wind back so I retake that penalty. I was hurt because it was something I could do and if I could score that penalty, that would make Ghanaians happy,” he said.

Despite the lingering memory of the miss, Gyan's remarkable career achievements speak volumes, culminating in him becoming Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals.